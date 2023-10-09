Academic Records: Tinubu’s Aides Deliberately Twisting Facts To Confuse Nigerians — Atiku’s Camp

Media adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aides are twisting facts about his academic records.

There has been controversy over a certificate Tinubu claimed he obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) after graduating from the institution.

In a deposition, Caleb Westberg, CSU’s Registrar said vendors issue replacement certificates and that the one the President obtained in 1997 matches the institution’s format.

Recall that the institution released Tinubu’s academic records after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar filed a case in the United States, requesting the documents.

Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is however seeking to disqualify Tinubu as President on the grounds that he forged his academic certificate.

Information Nigeria had reported that Atiku has since filed a motion seeking to introduce the President’s records at the Supreme Court as new evidence after the presidential election petitions tribunal verdict didn’t favour him.

However, reacting, via a statement on Sunday, Ibe who did not name the aides said they are trying to confuse Nigerians about the issue.

“Since Tuesday last week when the deposition regarding President Bola Tinubu’s educational qualifications came to the fore in the United States, there have been several attempts to twist the facts of the matter, which deliberately aim to confuse the mind of the public concerning the matter.

“Some media aides to the President have come out openly to push back on the narrative.

“Anyone who has taken time to do a thorough reading of the deposition will come to the unambiguous conclusion that the footprints of Tinubu’s odyssey as far as the CSU documents are concerned is filled with profound forgeries and abuse of administrative due process.

“President Tinubu’s supporters and spin doctors will want to force the narrative of, at least, ‘Tinubu graduated from the CSU’ down our throats, even when the narrative has no foothold in logic,” the statement read.

The media adviser to Abubakar added that Tinubu must be a man of mystery because his supporters call him “Idan.”