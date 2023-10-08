Shehu Sani Slams Wole Soyinka’s Critics Over Alleged Fake Academic Records

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has condemned the allegations of fraudulent academic records leveled against Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Soyinka called out those accusing him of fake academic records to submit all evidence to the various anti-graft agencies and the Directorate of Prosecutions within 30 days for probe.

The Noble Laureate made this known in a statement titled: “A Moral Call to A moral Conscripts” on Friday after an online publication challenged his academic record.

Soyinka declared in advance that, if found guilty, he would strip himself of any titles and honours he might have garnered in his entire career, from the most obscure to the most coveted.

The award winning playwright disclosed that if such allegations are yet again proven baseless, all his accusers should prepare to jump off the bridge of the symbolic River Niger.

Reacting in a post via his X handle on Saturday, Senator Sani said the campaign of mudslinging against Soyinka is condemnable and should stop immediately.

Sani said those peddling unsubstantiated allegations against the playwright should respond to his challenge with evidence or nip their mischief.

He wrote: “The campaign of mudslinging against Professor Soyinka is condemnable. Those peddling unsubstantiated allegations against him should respond to his challenge with evidence or nip their mischief.