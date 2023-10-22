Kogi SDP Guber Candidate, Ajaka Apologizes Over False Allegation, Hails INEC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has issued an apology to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its earlier criticism and lack of confidence in the electoral body.

Recall that ID Ijele, the Director of New Media of the SDP Governorship campaign team in Kogi, had earlier alleged in a statement that the party had gotten a report of some staff of INEC being lodged in the Kogi State Government House since on Wednesday, 18th October, 2023, with the aim of perpetuating electoral fraud.

Meanwhile, INEC, reacting to the allegation on social media platform X, described the claims as “fake news”

INEC said that the three persons mentioned are not associated with the configuration of the BVAS machines and not even in Kogi State at the moment.

However, in a statement signed by Adejoh-Audu, at the weekend in Abuja, expressed trust and faith in INEC’s ability to conduct a free and fair governorship election in the state on November 11, 2023.

He observed that the party leadership had thoroughly analyzed the measures implemented by the commission to combat electoral fraud and are confident that the votes of the people will ultimately triumph.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Alhaji Ajaka, in a recent interaction with journalists, voiced his concerns about the state slowly slipping into anarchy due to the use of these thugs to incite tension.

He said he was still shocked that a thug was pursued into the bush and arrested by his security operatives last Wednesday night after a failed ambush turned out to be a serving Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“I was shocked when the one caught in the bush started begging and crying out that he’s a police officer detailed to follow the thugs by his superior.”

“We know the outgoing governor is desperate and will compromise all those who are willing to be corrupted but the INEC measures against fraud and manipulation are too full proof for anyone to undermine.

” All our supporters should disregard any alarm of crooks reconfiguring BVAS devices. It’s just not possible. We have total confidence in the ability of INEC to secure our votes”, he said.