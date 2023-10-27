Reps To Probe Constant Loss Of Firearms, Ammunitions By Police

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to investigate the alleged persistent loss of firearms by the Nigeria Police Force from 2021 to 2022.

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution during the plenary session on after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Idris Salman, an African Democratic Congress member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker referenced the 2019 report of the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) that revealed missing 178,459 firearms from the police armoury.

According to the legislator, the police have lost “sufficient firearms” enough to arm four full-size infantry divisions.”

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 80-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Defile Minor In Jos

He alleged that the police did not report the missing firearms which amounts to a violation of provisions of the financial regulations which make it mandatory that such losses be reported.

The legislator said a 2022 report stated that most weapons recovered from bandits in some states belong to security agencies.

“Nigeria police’s underperformance may be due to the constant loss of firearms and ammunition in the police armament which requires urgent legislative intervention to ensure the safety of officers.

“Aside from the established reality of illegal importation of arms, it is horrifying to realise that the guns and bullets deployed by terrorists, armed robbers and thugs against Nigerians may have been stolen weapons from the armoury that were bought with taxpayers’ money,” Salman said.

The motion was adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house.