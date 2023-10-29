“Treat All Gunshot Victims Without Police Report” – IGP Tells Health Workers

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, has directed medical personnel across the country to treat gunshot victims without a police report.

Egbetokun said the directive became necessary based on the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017.

In the Police internal memo dated October 25, 2023, and addressed to all Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and the Commandants of Police Colleges in Ikeja, Kaduna, Oji-River, Maiduguri and Enugu, the IGP asked for it to be circulated widely for the members of the public to be aware of their compliance with the National Law.

He said, “I forward herewith a copy of letter HMSH&SW/IG/CTCV/ 10/2023 dated 3rd October, 2023, received from Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare on the above-underlined subject, and write to convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 without any hesitation.

“The Inspector-General of Police further directs that you make this a subject of lecture and circulate widely for the members of the public to be aware of our compliance with the National Law.”