We Supply Electricity To Nations That Don’t Pay Us – Shettima

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday assured investors of his administration’s determination to ensure adequate power supply across the country especially in industrial clusters, with no strings attached.

Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, during the Agbara Business Roundtable held in Agbara, Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, said there was the need to ensure investors in the country were provided adequate power supply to sustain their operations.

According to him, the power needs of the industry would be met even as he observed that some other nations Nigeria is supplying electricity to don’t pay.

Note that Nigeria supplies electricity to some of its neighbours like Niger, Benin Republic, Togo, among others.

The roundtable was convened by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) under its Light Up Nigeria Programme to supply dedicated, steady, and quality power to major industrial and commercial clusters in Nigeria.

Shettima who said that it is embarrassing that the Agbara Cluster relies on other sources of power supply aside from the national grid, assured that Federal Government through the NDPHC is committed to ensuring that clusters like Agbara benefit from a cheaper means of generating power in their various factories.

The Vice President, who is the chairman of Board of Directors of NDPHC promised that the Agbara Industrial Estate will have a steady power supply in the next four months.

He said: “Be rest assured, we are going to supply your power needs and with no strings attached. We are giving power to Togo, I think we are giving 100 megawatts to Togo, and some of these nations are not even paying us. Why can’t we give to businesses that will pay us? It is just simple arithmetic; it is a matter of economics.”