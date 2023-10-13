Senate President Akpabio Slammed For Hastily Passing Bills Without Members’ Contribution

Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, Ali Ndume has criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio for passing certain bills without properly informing members.

During Thursday’s sitting, Ndume, Senator representing Borno South District, as well as some lawmakers, lamented the rate at which the Senate President passes bills without formal reading and members’ contributions.

“You are just passing bills without prior notification, including money bills, you just pass bills within 2 hours without anyone’s contribution. This is not good for Nigeria”, Ndume said.

Senator Ogoshi Onawo, lawmaker representing Nasarawa State also decried the hasty passage of sensitive bills.

Onawo said: “Sir, you are on the seat today, history is going to judge you that things like these are not good for this country.”

Akpabio in his response said: “If the bills we are passing are good for the country, history will judge me right. I don’t think we would come here to pass a bill that’s not good for the interest of Nigerians.

“So, your point of order is noted.”

This is coming three weeks after rumours of impeachment process against Akpabio was denied by the Senate.