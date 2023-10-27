‘You’ll Actualize Your Aspiration After Tinubu’s Second Term’ — Ganduje To Atiku, Obi

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to put aside their differences and collaborate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Kano State Governor averred that fulfilling their political aspirations will only be possible upon completion of Tinubu’s tenure in 2031.

He noted this while commending the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Tinubu’s election victory.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Thursday, Ganduje stated that the judgment conclusively dismissed all allegations from opposition parties claiming that the presidential election results were manipulated in the President’s favor.

Ganduje furthered that the Supreme Court’s verdict will enable President Tinubu to focus on implementing the APC’s Renewed Hope mandate for the betterment of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: “I Caught Immigration Officer Watching BBNaija Instead Of Attending To Foreigners On Queue” – Interior Minister

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted.

He also called on Nigerians irrespective of their political leanings to rally around the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and moves the country on the path of sustainable growth.