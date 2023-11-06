Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Community, Kill 13 With Knives

Some Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed at least thirteen farmers in a recent attack in Borno State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA report that the insurgents invaded the rice fields, on Sunday, where the farmers were harvesting their crops in the Karkut and Koshebe General Area of Mafa LGA, slaughtered them using knives.

As the search for the missing individuals persists, the Civilian Joint Task Force confirmed the recovery of thirteen lifeless bodies.

“We are sad this incident is happening again this year, we lost more than a dozen of our farmers from Zabarmari who were attacked on Sunday evening while working on their rice fields in Mafa LGA.

“The whole town is sad, and we are mourning as we speak. Security agencies and CJTF are still searching for those who are missing, but 13 dead bodies have so far been recovered,” Daily Trust quoted a source to have said.

The security source further disclosed that prior to attacking the farmers, the terrorists, who were riding motorcycles, split into three groups.