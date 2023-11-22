“Dino Melaye Is An Empty Joker, Somersaulted Into Politics” – Kogi APC

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Abdulahi Bello aka ‘Dollar’ has described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded off-cycle election, Senator Dino Melaye, as a mere political joker with no experience on how to win the November 11 governorship poll in the state.

In an interview with PUNCH, Bello, said that one would have thought that Melaye, being a former lawmaker, would have garnered enough experience to cause an upset at the poll, but added that “the man (Dino) is empty.”

He noted that the former lawmaker did not participate in the November 11 election, therefore, he can not call for the cancellation of the polls.

The APC chairman stated that Melaye is one who merely “somersaulted into politics knowing nothing about the game.”

Bello said: “Dino, who was a legislator having served in the green and red chambers with his combined experience, ordinarily such a man should have electoral experience, but the man (Dino) is empty.

“The law is very clear. For him to be qualified to be governor, he has to vote and be voted for, but he didn’t vote in the last election, and he is calling for its cancellation.

“How could Dino be calling for the cancellation of an election he never participated in? You see, there are political jokers who somersaulted into politics, who think they can do anything and get away with it. Dino is one of them.”

“He said there are result sheets somewhere. INEC said, ‘Okay, we will cancel.’ What happened to the rest?

“There are 239 wards in Kogi state. If there is an issue in one ward, do you then cancel the remaining wards where there are no issues?”

“So, places you won were free, fair, and credible, but where I won should be canceled. Who is deceiving who?”

“It is unthinkable that Dino, who limited himself to one part of the state (his constituency) would believe he can be governor of Kogi State, noting further that the governorship election is not a national assembly election (Senatorial or House of Representatives).”

“How will this man (Dino) become the governor of the state when he limits himself to one part of the state? Is he contesting for the Senate? He doesn’t have spread, and he’s crying foul instead of addressing real issues.