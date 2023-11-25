“Ensure You Have A Job, Someone To Look After You Before You Japa”- Dabiri-Erewa Tells Nigerians

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has warned Nigerians against illegal migration.

The NIDCOM boss led this out on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, in view of a growing number of Nigerians migrating out of the country.

Recall that Dabiri-Erewa had recently visited some Nigerians at a shelter in Brampton, Canada where she said some of the asylum seekers are living in deplorable conditions.

READ MORE: Stop Travelling Abroad Without Proper Documents – NIDCOM Warns

She said: “So you can’t stop migration, legal or illegal. But let’s reduce the temptation to go and get into a tougher place.”

“Don’t leave for what you call a greener pasture to what I call a ‘reder’ pasture,” she added.

“Where you are going to, ensure you have a job; somebody who is going to look after you.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have developed the habit of ‘Japa Syndrome,’ a means of escaping from their country for a better place.

Some travel to European countries through Mediterranean Sea, risking their lives just to leave Nigeria.