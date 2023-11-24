Stop Travelling Abroad Without Proper Documents – NIDCOM Warns

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians travelling abroad to have proper documentation to avoid irregularities and unpleasant consequences.

It was gathered that the NIDCOM boss gave this warning on a visit to several Nigerians in one of the shelters in Brampton, Canada.

“Situation is getting tougher in many countries,” Dabiri-Erewa cautioned Nigerians who intend to travel to Canada without the required papers or to seek refuge.

Meanwhile, The Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday via the commission’s X account.

The statement read: “The NIDCOM boss sympathised with their condition and urged others planning to travel without proper documentation, arrive in the country to seek asylum, to desist, as the situation is getting tougher in many countries, adding that “ it is just not worth it, more often than not.