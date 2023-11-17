Gov Adeleke Suspends Osun Chief Judge Ojo Over Alleged Misconduct, Appoints Justice Afolabi As Replacement

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the suspension of Adepele Ojo from office as chief judge of the state.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, stated that the Governor approved the resolution of the House of Assembly asking the Chief Judge to step aside over the allegation of misconduct.

The statement partly reads: “The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to step aside, pending the investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption, and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly.”

Governor Adeleke, therefore appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of the state, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement released yesterday.

“In the wake of the Governor’s approval of the House resolution, the Deputy-Governor has been instructed to officiate the swearing-in ceremony of the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State. The ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo,” the statement read in part.