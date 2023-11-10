‘I Was Dragged On The Floor With Hands Tied Like A Criminal’ — NLC President, Ajaero Laments Ordeal In Imo

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has recounted how he was assaulted ‘thugs’ in Imo state.

According to the Labour leader, after being taken into custody by the police in the capital city of Imo state, Owerri, he was given over to seven thugs who beat him and dragged him on the floor.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, he stated that prior to their arrival in the State for last week’s demonstration, the NLC sent letters to every security agency.

He narrated that workers who arrived at the venue of the protest on that day around 7 am were beaten up by thugs with their phones seized.

Upon getting to the venue around 9 am after he got the report of assault on workers, Ajaero disclosed that the police arrested him and handed him over to thugs.

He said: “I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal.”

Ajaero however maintained he is not “a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged.”

The Union President added that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force asked him to say his last prayers during the period he was taken into custody.

“Police said I should say my last prayers,” he alleged.