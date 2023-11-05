I’ll Rather Sack You Than Lose My Job – Keyamo Warns Aviation Agencies’ CEOs

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo said he would rather sack chief executives of the aviation agencies under his ministry than lose his own job.

Keyamo stated this on Saturday in Lagos State at the one-day Aviation Stakeholders’ meeting, the first to be held since his assumption of office.

He added that he is under obligation to perform, having signed the performance bond with other ministers serving in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

He said: “On this side, it is either I get sacked, or they get sacked. So, it is a race to who will survive. That’s what I have told all my CEOs, somebody must die first, but before I die, I will take you down.”

“We had a three-day retreat with Mr. President, all the Ministers. At the end of the day, we signed a performance bond. I also signed my performance bond yesterday. So, if you don’t want me to get sacked in the next few months, you need to support me.”

READ MORE: “Many Ministers Might Lose Their Jobs By January With Tinubu’s Performance Yardstick” – Atiku’s Aide

“You will recall that following my appointment by Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I had gone on inspection of the Nigeria Airports i.e. Lagos and Abuja. I set up a task force for the relocation of foreign airlines from the old international terminal to the new terminal following the state of disrepair of the old terminal, which does not speak well about Nigeria as a people. The task force has since submitted its report. We are looking at their recommendations for possible action. We will overhaul this terminal to further boost the revenue drive of our airports.

“I equally, formally received the land for the construction of the 2nd runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the Jiwa Community. This is a historic event and dream come through, which Nigerians have looked up to for the past two decades. You can rest assured that the benefits of the second runway will provide a substantial economic advantage to the Nation.