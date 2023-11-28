Lagos Govt Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To Landlords Over Buildings Along Ikota River

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to owners of buildings encroaching on road setbacks on Orchid, Agungi, and Ajiran Road along the Ikota River.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab alongside Special Adviser, Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, jointly announced the development after an extensive inspection tour of System 156 and 157 Channel along Ikota River.

They urged Lagosians to respect the state’s Drainage Master Plan to avoid property demolition.

Wahab stated that there was no going back on the decision of the state to enforce the law and reclaim drainage setbacks following the expiration of the notices issued.

The inspection tour was to ascertain the level of compliance by property owners whose buildings and fences fall within the approved seven meters setback on both sides of the channel and had been given the option of voluntary compliance.

Wahab disclosed that the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) had earlier written a petition complaining about several distortions, saying there had been a lot of distortion on their roads.

“We cannot keep lampooning the government for flooding when developers, builders & residents are the leading cause of flooding; we shall continue to enforce because that is why laws are made. Without law and order, there cannot be development. Enough of this bad behaviour!

“We also visited Chevron Drive, where a stop work order was issued to Gravitas company, owners of Grace Ville Island & Pocket Island.

“We urge Lagosians to respect the State Drainage Master Plan to avoid property demolition as there is no going back on the decision of the state to enforce the law and reclaim Drainage setbacks following the expiration of the notices issued.”