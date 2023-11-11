Lagos Govt Suspends Ikorodu Ferry Services Over Water Hyacinth

The Lagos State Government has suspended passenger ferry services to Ipakodo Terminal in Ikorodu over the prevalence of water hyacinth in the area.

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said that one of the boats fully loaded with passengers got stuck on the water by hyacinth for hours.

The statement reads: “Emergency alert, our boat – MF Babatunde Fashola is currently trapped inside water hyacinth at Ibeshe with passengers on board. “Rescue ongoing. Further information will be provided soon. Thanks for your cooperation.

“We hereby notify all our esteemed passengers that the operations of LAGFERRY from Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu has been temporarily suspended till further notice.

“We will communicate further development as at when due. We are very grateful for your understanding and cooperation.”