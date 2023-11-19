“No Student Will Drop Out Of School Under My Govt” – Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that no student would drop out of tertiary institutions as a result of his or her inability to pay tuition under his government.

Tinubu said his administration would ensure educational institutions get the necessary resources to carry out their responsibilities.

The President led this out during the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State on Saturday.

Represented by Professor King-David Terna Yawe from the National Universities Commission (NUC), Tinubu acknowledged the challenges facing the education sector.

He highlighted the Student Loan Bill, which was enacted shortly after his inauguration, as evidence of his government’s commitment to supporting students.

Tinubu said: “My government will not shirk its responsibilities in this area.

“We will guarantee that educational institutions receive the necessary resources to effectively carry out their statutory responsibilities.

“One of my first actions as President of Nigeria was to sign the Student Loan Bill into law to put this into action.

“Under my leadership, and as I have outlined in my manifesto, no student will be forced to drop out of school due to an inability to pay tuition,” the president assured.