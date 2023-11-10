Toluige Olokoobi, the mother to Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the young boy in the viral “mummy be calming down” video, has committed suicide.

Recall that in 2020, Oreofeoluwa became an instant sensation on social media platforms after a video went viral of him in tears from his mum’s scolding while confidently telling her to “calm down” and give him a “last chance.”

At the time, the footage inspired Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor who in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithfuls and inhabitants of the State, urged them to maintain calm amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The boy alongside his family thereafter met with the Governor, who commended his courage and composure.

Oreofeoluwa who has featured in several interviews with media houses, said he wants to be a police officer to help fight corruption in Nigeria

Meanwhile, via X, a user disclosed that Toluige committed suicide in Benin due to unknown reasons.

READ ALSO: Luis Diaz’s Father Regains Freedom After 13 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

The X user, who said he was at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon, added that Toluige had refused to share her problems with anyone before taking her own life.

“The woman in the viral Mummy Calm down video has just committed suicide here in Benin.

“She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left three kids for her husband including the popular Mummy Calm Down boy,” he posted.

Confirming Toluige’s demise in a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Pidgin, Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson of the Edo State police command, said her husband has been arrested and detained for questioning.

Nwabuzor said the husband reported the matter to the police.

The police spokesperson quoted the husband to have said that “he came home from the market when he saw his wife hanging with rope on her neck.”

Nwabuzor said she was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead, and was thereafter taken to the mortuary.