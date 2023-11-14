Off-Cycle Poll: “INEC Conducted One Of The Best Elections Ever” – Bayelsa Gov, Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of Governorship Election.

Recall that Diri defeated his opponent, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win a second term in office as a leader of the oil state.

READ MORE: Off-Cycle Poll: INEC Declares Gov Diri As Winner Of Bayelsa Election

Meanwhile, INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that barely 24 hours after INEC declared him as the winner of the poll, Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed the electoral body for organising a fair and a credible contest.

He said: “The conduct of the election sincerely could be adjudged to be free, fair, and transparent.

.“But it is a human effort so it could not be a perfect one. There were challenges”.

“Be that as it may, I believe the electoral umpire has done well with all these challenges and I want to believe that this is one of the best elections they have ever conducted where the BVAS has been brought into full test.

“When there was that hue and cry about a delay in releasing results, those of us from the state, we understand that it was not that easy for elections to be conducted and results will stream in the way they could have like in Imo or in Kogi.

“But that apart, we also had challenges; we are aware of the boat mishap and so election has to be conducted the following day.”

“So, a few of those challenges that had led to the delay and I think a lot of people became very curious and suspicious about the release of the results and final declaration,” the governor said.