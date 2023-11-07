S’Court Merely Upheld INEC’s Illegality, Didn’t Affirm Tinubu As Election Winner — Datti Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party’s 2023 vice presidential candidate says that the Supreme Court did not affirm the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former federal Lawmaker said contrary to the general belief, the apex court merely upheld the “illegality” declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Baba-Ahmed stated this when he appeared as a guest on Arise Television on Monday evening, after Peter Obi the Party’s presidential candidate, addressed the press on the outcome of the judicial process in the aftermath of the election.

According to him, they had rejected the Supreme Court judgement and did not accept it as a valid ruling.

“Please quote me on this: the Appeal and Supreme Courts did not affirm Tinubu’s presidency. They merely upheld the illegality of INEC’s declaration.

“We accepted the judgment because it was the last step for HE Peter Obi and I to take; we rejected and did not accept it as a valid judgment,” he said.

Obi had gone to the apex court to challenge the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Also, the apex court, in its ruling, stood by the PEPT’s decision, affirming Tinubu as the duly elected president.