Tinubu, Shettima Should Resign So Akpabio Can Conduct Another Presidential Election — Datti Baba-Ahmed

The 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called for the resignation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed said Senate President Godswill Akpabio should be allowed to conduct another presidential election after the resignation of Tinubu and Shettima.

The LP candidate made the call on Arise Television shortly after he accompanied the Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, to a world press conference in Abuja on Monday.

While responding to the possibility of working with Tinubu’s administration, Baba-Ahmed firmly maintained that Tinubu and Shettima were fraudulently sworn in after the 2023 presidential election.

Stating that the LP would not collaborate with what he deemed an illegitimate government, he said: “Can Tinubu and Shettima just resign and let the Senate President conduct another election? They were fraudulently sworn in, and we will not work with an illegitimate government. If it is not constitutional, we are not touching it.”

Recall that Obi during the conference accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court of incompetence in handling election matters.