Tinubu Appoints 20 Commissioners For National Population Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 20 persons to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Disclosing the appointments in a statement on Wednesday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said nine current federal commissioners are among those appointed by Tinubu.

The appointees are Emmanuel Trump Eke (Abia); Clifford Zirra (Adamawa); Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra); Isa Audu Buratai (Borno); Alex Ukam (Cross River); Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta); Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu (Ebonyi); Tony Aiyejina (Edo); Ejike Ezeh (Enugu) and Abubakar Damburam (Gombe).

Others are Uba Nnabue (Imo); Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba (Kaduna); Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Kano); Yori Afolabi (Kogi); Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun); Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi (Ondo); Mudashiru Hussain (Osun); Mary Ishaya Afan (Plateau); Ogiri Itotenaan Henry (Rivers, and Saany Sale (Taraba).

The statement added that the President charged the commissioners to “successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.”

Tinubu had on Tuesday, approved the appointment of three new executive commissioners for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.