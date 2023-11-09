Aviation Unions Disrupt Imo Flights Across Nigeria

Unions in the aviation industry have instructed the suspension of all flights towards and outwards Owerri, Imo State.

This decision comes in response to the directive issued by the Labour Union, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), following the recent assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri.

The aviation unions, including the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), jointly released a bulletin announcing their actions.

The joint statement was signed by their General-Secretaries, including Comrades Ocheme Aba of NUATE, Frances Akinjole of ATSSSAN, Abdul Rasaq Saidu of ANAP, Umoh Ofonime of NAAPE, and General Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Sikiru Waheed.

The unions further declared the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma persona non grata at all airports.

Airline operators however expressed concerns about the impact of the unions’ actions on the livelihoods and businesses of many people.

While some airlines stated they would continue their scheduled operations while monitoring the situation, the Airline Operators of Nigeria had not issued an official statement as of press time.

The aviation unions justified their actions by stating that they were responding to “the escalation of the imbroglio created by the mayhem unleashed on workers by the Imo State Government of Hope Uzodimma and continued insensitivity of the Government over the matter.”