Tinubu Inherited An Almost Comatose Country, Deregulated To Save Nigeria – Gov. Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has posited that former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over an almost comatose administration to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hence, the need to take ‘audacious’ decisions.

Speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, Governor Abiodun urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s government, saying there’s “light at the end of the tunnel.”

His words: “The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been very bold and audacious. They have taken the bull by the horns. They have done what no other government has done in the history of Nigeria.

“They have had to deregulate to save Nigerians, and they deregulated at a time when the pricing of petroleum was at the largest margin. But knowing fully well, they either did that then or the country would be brought to its knees.

“Like they said, there can’t be any gain without pain. He has inherited an administration that was almost comatose.

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant.

“So, he is someone who is very spot on, and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Recall that Tinubu, who took over power on the 29th of May, quickly introduced economic reforms aimed at restoring public finances and attracting more foreign investment.

The administration has ended fuel subsidy and floated the naira currency, which has caused Nigerians struggling with inflated fuel prices, food costs and cost of living generally.