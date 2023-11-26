“Nigerians Facing Hard Times, Extend Love, Kindness” – Tinubu’s Election Petition Lead Counsel, Olanipekun

As economic hardship deepens amongst Nigerians, due to recent subsidy removal, a popular legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to extend love and kindness.

Olanipekun laments that the challenges confronting the country has led to instability, tension, unrest, anguish, pain, confusion, and many more issues among the citizens.

The legal practitioner made this known in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the 27th Scholarship Award Scheme & 4th Empowerment Programme of Wole Olanipekun Foundation, WOF.

According to him, the situation in Nigeria is much more challenging, cognizance being taken of our very peculiar and uninspiring economic situation over the years, coupled with the burden of insecurity that we have faced for over a decade now.

He said: “The poverty level in Nigeria today is not just scary but also terrifying, as over 70 percent of Nigerians are rudderless, poverty-stricken.

“This situation then beckons to those who have received God’s benevolence to also tap from God’s attribute of compassion by lending helping hands to their fellow human beings.”