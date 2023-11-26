Israel DMW, Davido’s aide, has leaked a conversation from years ago in which his estranged wife Sheila messaged him on Instagram, pleading for a N5K giveaway and more followers.

The two quarreling couple have continued to share their own sides of their issue on social media. Their marriage, it would be recalled, hit the walls as Israel alleged that his wife changed and began ridiculing him as a result of his relationship with his boss, Davido.

He shared a screenshot where his wife had come to his DM to beg for giveaway.

The message appeared to be from 2020, when she approached him pleading for a giveaway and assistance in promoting her account in other to gain Instagram followers.

Read some reactions:

Yankee_lordi wrote: “This man should be mature and move on ..40 years old 😂”

tina.obiora said: “Kai! Person don go marry rubbish. Omo I pity this girl sha”

prankhotties said: “Normally, Most Wives don’t like their husbands appearing “we..ak/too loyal” before his fellow man. Money aside, a man that exudes authority remain the deal.”

See Israel DMW’s Instagram post below: