”Tinubu Dragging Nigerians To Their Graves With Poverty, Hunger, Insecurity” – Sule Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will lead Nigerians to their grave.

Lamido explained that since Tinubu has announced that he plans on following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, he would eventually bring the country to ruins.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former governor led this out during an interview with Daily Trust, on Saturday.

According to him, the Buhari administration was plagued with insecurity, poverty and hunger and if Tinubu plans on continuing from there, then Nigeria’s next stop would be its grave.

He said: “When he said he will continue from where Buhari stopped, what has he done? When you say you want to continue from where Buhari stopped, where do you start from?

“From insecurity, poverty or hunger? Tinubu said he will continue from where Buhari stopped, so there is no distinction.

“ What he means is that all of Buhari’s policies on the economy, on security, on corruption and human rights and what have you, he will continue, isn’t it? So, it is up to you to assess, not me.

“I told you in the 2015 election that if they win, Nigeria will lose. Buhari lacked the political sagacity, vision, commitment, pedigree to answer or explain the issues he was questioned on.

“Now, after eight years, Tinubu came and said he will continue from where Buhari stopped, so the next destination is our grave because the journey has started with a trailer load of poverty, hunger, insecurity, hate, despondency, frustration, pain, agony, and the destination is the grave.“