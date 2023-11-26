Bad Roads Fuelling Insecurity In North East, Stalling Development — Govs

Governors of the North East on Saturday resolved that bad federal roads are the major cause of insecurity in the region.

In an obvious worry on the security challenges confronting the region, they planned to embark on more collaborative efforts among member states to come up with a security architecture design for the region.

The Governors also called on the Federal Ministry of Works to follow through with road contracts awarded in the region.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 9th meeting of the Forum, held at the banquet hall of the Adamawa State Government House in Yola.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, the Forum said there was a need for a robust platform for regional economic development and resolved to work as an entity in strengthening the human capacity and socio-economic development of its people.

“Forum is continuously disturbed about the poor infrastructural base of the region. More concerned that the federal roads within and between the states in the region have been neglected.

“We call on the Federal Ministry of Works to follow through with road contracts awarded in the region. The poor road network is fuelling insecurity stalling development and making life more difficult for our people in the region.

“Forum notes that the bad federal roads within and between the states are major setbacks to the infrastructural development of the region.

“Forum notes the poor energy situation in the region. To mitigate the situation, Forum resolved to work with Shanghai Electric to construct a 60 MW Coal Power Power Plant in each state of the region.

“Forum decried the lack of modern rail projects in the region and called for repairs on the old gauge rail lines which no longer useful and sustainable technology. Forum calls for inclusion of the region into the Nigerian National Railway Transport Plan using the Modern Guage rail,” the communique read.

In respect to Climate Change and Environmental degradation, the forum resolved to strengthen its collaboration with all initiatives such as the Great Green Wall and the Global Initiative of Carbon Credit financing.