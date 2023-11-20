Trust My Husband To Lay Good Foundation For Generations To Build On – First Lady

Nigeria’s first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has assured that the policies and programmes put in place by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are filled with prospects of a great future.

The President’s wife gave the assurance at a dinner held in her honour by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

She assured that the focus of her husband’s administration is only the best interest of Nigerians.

She said, “I can assure you. You can trust my husband. Nigeria is like a fresh baby that we have to nurture. We hope to lay a good foundation that generations will be able to build upon.”

READ ALSO: My Husband Is Not A Magician – Oluremi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

“We are in it to make sure we can turn our nation around,” she added.

She hailed Nigerians living in Sierra Leone for their unity despite coming from different tribes and religious backgrounds, while charging Nigerians back home to emulate same.

The NIDO President in Sierra Leone, Engr. A. Abiodun, on behalf of members, expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s administration, as he promised Mrs Tinubu their continued support of her husband’s government.

Mrs Tinubu was in Sierra Leone over the weekend on the invitation of the country’s First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio to commemorate the United Nations Day on the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.