Western Liberal Democracy Not Working in Africa, Another System Needs To Be Adopted — Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has posited that African countries must discard the liberal democracy introduced to the continent by the Western countries.

According to him, Africa should practise a form of democracy he described as “Afro democracy.”

Obasanjo who spoke on Monday during a two-day event organised by the Africa Progress Group, which took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, said liberal democracy allows a government by a few people over a large population of people.

The former president said the majority of people are kept out of the government under liberal democracy.

“These few people are representatives of only some of the people and not full representatives of all the people.

“Invariably, the majority of the people were wittingly or unwittingly kept out. This is why we should have ‘Afro democracy’ in place of Western liberal democracy.

“The weakness and failure of liberal democracy as it is practised stem from its history, content, context and its practice.

“Once you move from all the people to representatives of the people, you start to encounter troubles and problems.

“For those who define it as the rule of the majority, should the minority be ignored, neglected and excluded?

“In short, we have a system of government in which we have no hands to define and design and we continue with it, even when we know that it is not working for us.

“Those who brought it to us are now questioning the rightness of their invention, its deliverability and its relevance today without reform,” Obasanjo stated.

Africa, he said, must question the performance of democracy in the West and on the continent of Africa.

Obasanjo added that the continent must look inward and outward to understand how another form of government can be adopted.

“We are here to stop being foolish and stupid. Can we look inward and outward to see what in our country, culture, tradition, practice and living over the years that we can learn from?

“Something that we can adopt and adapt for a changed system of government that will service our purpose better and deliver.

“We have to think out of the box and after, act with our new thinking.

“You are invited here to examine clinically the practice of liberal democracy, identify its shortcomings for our society and bring forth ideas and recommendations that can serve our purpose better,” he added.