1999 Constitution, Root Of Nigeria’s Problems Not Tinubu — Robert Clarke

Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has disclosed that a review and amendment of the 1999 Constitution is necessary, as it as the foundation of the Nigeria’s problems.

He disclosed this on Tuesday on Arise Television’s Good Morning Show, while reacting to the truce reached as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu once again intervened in the Rivers State crisis.

“The 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of our problems. In every area of political line, especially in the area of election, when the constitution restricts those who can come and be voted for, or who can vote for, something must be wrong with that constitution. The problem today is not what the President says,” he said.

The elder statesman further faulted the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex by the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“Why should a governor bring a caterpillar and bring down the state House of Assembly? Does that show sanity and you voted for such a person?,” he queried.

Reacting to whether the President has a constitutional role in solving sub-national matters, the lawyer disclosed that Tinubu has no constitutional role in the matter.

“The constitutional role of the President in all these fracas, there should have been none. The only time the constitution allowed the Federal Government to put its mouth was during the First Republic,” he stated.

“All that we are running after today is power and money. Those two elements, where do you get them in Nigeria? They are only from politics.

“If you count down Governors who have served in Nigeria since 2000, ask them to come show us their bank account, you will be shocked.

“We have to ask ourselves, is politics in Nigeria only meant for politicians? Why can’t people like us contest an election without joining a political party? Why do we need a political party? This is the problem we have in Nigeria today,” Clarke decried.

According to him, three areas of the Constitution that needs amendment are: Local government; election; who can belong to a party and why a party be the dominant factor in elections in Nigeria.

“Once you do the three areas in Nigeria today, I can assure you, you won’t hear about any court cases. This country will move forward,” he opined.