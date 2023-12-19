“Mohbad Died Knowing Liam As His Son”- Nedu Drums Support For Mohbad’s Wife Omawumi

Well-known broadcaster, Nedu Wazobia, has opined that since the late singer Mohbad passed away knowing that Liam is his son, there should be no case of DNA testing on his behalf.

During an interview on his well-known podcast, The Honest Bunch podcast, Nedu Wazobia made the remark.

According to him, the clamour for a DNA is of no use since Mohbad believed Liam belongs to him before he passed on.

He stated that people are demanding for DNA test to satisfy themselves, when they have no business with Mohbad’s family.

READ MORE: Tonto Dikeh Shows Support For Iyabo Ojo Over N500m Lawsuit By Naira Marley

In his words, ”Make dem leave am as e dey, he died knowing the child was his, that’s all that matters to me, all this DNA thing is to satisfy people that don’t even know how they’re living”

Read some reactions below:

leerykelv_ said: “No wonder ur wife carry another person pinkin for u”

mhiz_tomi02 said: “There was a mur.der case issue and till now we don’t know who k’!lled Mohbad , mind you , in a mur.der case everybody is a suspect, more reasons why DNA is needed , my 2cent”

akinola.oluwatoyese said: “That shit coming from a man that did his own oo and find out the hard way”

nwaobianoziee wrote: “Buh you did yours …lol anuofia”

rasheedofnaija said: “TBVH… it’s kinda very disrespectful to the dead and the family he left behind to be forced into this unnecessary DNA narratives and stuffs!”

WATCH VIDEO: