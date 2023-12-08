African U-17 Volleyball: Egypt Defeat Nigeria To Lift Trophy

Egypt U-17 female volleyball team, defeated their hosts Nigeria, 3-1 in the final match to lift the trophy of the 2023 Girl’s U-17 African Nations Volleyball championship.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the match was played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Thursday in Abuja.

Displaying supremacy in the game, Egypt won the first set 25-21, while Nigerian girls fought to win the second set 25-20.

READ MORE: Remi Tinubu Hosts D’Tigress In Aso Rock After Historic Afrobasket Title (Photos)

However, the visitor, fought back to win the third set 25-22 and also won the fourth set 25-21.

The Nigerian team manager, Sunday Akapson, while expressing his displeasure over the result, said that he was not happy that he lost the final match.

He said: “These are young girls, and this is their first time playing in an international championship, they fought hard to secure a ticket for the World Cup next year.

“This is a very good grassroots sport for Nigerian volleyball in general, and we will continue to work on these girls to prepare them for future encounter.

“We are going to make Nigerians proud, and in 10 years to come, they will represent the country in the Olympics.”

Despite the defeat, the captain of the Nigerian team, Mirabel Onyegwu, received the Most Valuable Player Award.

Onyegwu revealed that they played to win the championship but could not, adding that they would continue to work for the next edition.

She said: “We will work harder to win next year’s championship, and Nigerians should expect that we are going to bring back the trophy for the World Cup.”