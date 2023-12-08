Police Nab Officers Begging Foreign Biker For Money In Oyo

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested some its officers caught in a viral video begging a foreign biker for money in Oyo State

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the Constabularies were arrested by for their “unprofessional, unacceptable, and punishable acts.”

Information Nigeria reports that the officers were captured on camera demanding money from a female biker who was on a tour of Nigeria from the Netherlands.

The video clip since generated a barrage of social media reactions with Adejobi calling the attention of the Oyo State Force Command into the incident for immediate investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has instituted a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.

“The police authority has condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly.

“Such an act is unpolice and would never be tolerated in any manner. The Force would however intensify efforts in commencing the reorientation programme initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for officers and men of the Force to address issues of this nature and reposition the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read.