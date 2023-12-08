Ogun Govt. Places N50m Bounty On Killers Of Finance Director, Oyekanmi

Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50 million for anybody who can provide information leading to the arrest of the killers of Taiwo Oyekanmi, the former Director of Finance and Administration attached to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office.

Recall that Oyekanmi, 51! was last killed by gunmen last week Wednesday at the Kuto Flyover Bridge, Abeokuta.

The deceased, alongside two others, were accosted by the gun-wielding hoodlums while returning to the Governor’s Office with money said to have been withdrawn from two major commercial banks within Abeokuta metropolis.

The gunmen killed the Ifonyintedo-born chartered accountant and made away with the huge cash.

Governor Abiodun, who said that the killing of the senior civil servant left his cabinet devastated and traumatised, promised not to leave any stone unturned until the killers are brought to justice.

The State Government’s Friday statement read: “Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50m for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, on 30th November, 2023 in Abeokuta.

“Information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.”