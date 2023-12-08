“It Wasn’t A Prank, I Was Sick, Please Forgive Me” – Oladips Finally Apologizes

Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has officially expressed regret to Nigerians for the recent death hoax perpetrated by his management.

In a recent interview on Naija Fm Lagos, he stated that it was “never a prank,” emphasizing that he was “very sick,” but apologised for “the confusion.”

Oladips backed up his assistant’s claim that the rapper’s manager is to blamed for the death prank. He stated that he made the post after his manager had not heard from him or his mother.

He further revealed that he experienced a lot of things, like his manager siphoning his money and wishing him dead.

Oladips promised to surround himself with experts in the future.

“To Nigerians and my core followers, I will never play with people’s emotions like that. It was never a prank. I was sick sick. I am really sorry for the confusion, the false alarm and everything. I take full responsibility.

“Henceforth, I will make sure that I’m surrounded by professionals. Because I feel like that is where the problem started from. I have experienced a lot of things, including my manager siphoning my money, wishing me death. So, it got to a point where I didn’t even have manager again. It was just me and my boys. Right now, I’m just trying to select the right people and make sure that they are professionals that know the right thing to do. No be person wey because he no hear from my mum, he feel like, ‘Ah! This guy don go [die].

“If he [my manager] was a professional person he would not do such. That is why I said I take full responsibility. So, I’m really sorry. Make una forgive me abeg.”