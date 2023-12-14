Aviation: Tinubu Sacks MDs/DGs Of FAAN, NAMA, NIMET, NSIB

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fired Kabir Mohammed as the Managing Director (MD) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday said Tinubu has appointed Olubunmi Kuku as the substantive MD of FAAN.

Tinubu also sacked Tayib Odunowo as the MD of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and appointed Umar Farouk as the substantive NAMA MD.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of the following chief executive officers under the federal ministry of aviation and aerospace development,” the spokesperson said.

The President also removed Akinola Olateru as Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and appointed Alex Badeh Junior as the substantive head of the Bureau.

“Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Mansur Bako Matazu has been removed from office and replaced with Charles Anosike as the substantive director-general,” Ngelale added.

He said Alkali Modibbo, rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), was also removed from office and replaced with Joseph Imalighwe as acting rector pending the appointment of a substantive rector.

Ngelale said the removal and appointment are in accordance with section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

The directives, he said, are to take place immediately.