Ben Bruce Hails Tinubu For Intervening In Rivers Political Crisis

Despite high numbers of criticisms against President Bola Tinubu over his efforts to put end in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis, former Bayelsa lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has praised the Nigeria leader for his involvement.

The ex-lawmaker led this out in a tweet via his official X handle, on Tuesday, said that the president’s intervention was timely, prudent and statesmanly.

Bruce wrote: “I am from the Niger Delta. We know what we went through, and Nigeria knows what she went through when we had the militancy. The economic impact on our GDP and our sudden and drastic drop in oil production contributed to the global financial crisis of 2007-2008.

“Given the restiveness of persons instrumental in triggering those trying times, a cerebral intervention by persons with an understanding of contemporary history was necessary.

“Only a myopic person wants a return to those days. And the crisis in Rivers was tilting too close in that direction. Brinksmanship is not what Nigeria needs at any time, especially right now.

“A multiethnic state is more volatile than an ethically heterogeneous one. And the contagious effects of such a budding crisis on neighbouring states are too much of a risk for a region capable of intense volatility with little notice.

“As such, I commend President Bola Tinubu, and especially his NSA, for bringing peace to Rivers State.

“Mallam Ribadu has shown that the apple did not fall far from the tree. We remember his father’s role in the First Republic.

“Their intervention was timely, prudent, and statesmanly. It now falls on the dramatis personae to abide by the resolution and thereby avoid a revolution.”