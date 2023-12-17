Rivers Crisis: “Don’t Pull The Ladder You Used In Climbing” – Wike Warns

Former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has issued warning to politicians not to pull the ladder they used in getting to exalted positions.

This is coming amid political rift between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and his successor, Sim Fabura.

Wike made this known at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland who had come to felicitate with him on the occasion of his birthday.

He said: “Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there,” Wike said on Saturday.

“And leave the ladder too so that other people can also climb the ladder.”

“There are rules within the political group you emerge.

“You cannot say that because an Oba has emerged and then an Oba will not follow the rules of the traditional institution. No; an Oba will always obey the rules. So also in politics, there are things you must not do and there are things you must do,” he added.