“I Need Prayer” – T.B Joshua’s Widow, Evelyn Begs Church Congregation

The wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has begged the church for prayers as she celebrates her 55th birthday.

It was gathered that Pastor Evelyn, while addressing thousands of people who attended the worship centre on Sunday, 17th of December, 2023, she said, God is the reason for their celebration, urging them to thank God for everything.

Evelyn also noted that she needs prayers, adding that showing gratitude and not arrogance is essential.

She said: “The reason for our celebration here today is what God can do in the lives of people, in a hopeless situation, He gives them hope.

“What is good needs prayer; I need prayer. When you receive something you can never earn, it is ground for gratitude, not arrogance.”

Recall that Evelyn took over SCOAN after the unexpected death of her husband, Prophet TB Joshua, in June 2021 at the age of 57.