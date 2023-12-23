Emefiele Meets Bail Condition, Leaves Kuje Prison

Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after meeting up with his bail condition.

It was gathered that the embattled CBN governor’s release warrant was signed by a vacation judge, Justice Othman Musa on 22nd December.

Recall that Emefiele was in November, granted bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

However, it was said that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District according to the Judge and the former CBN Governor was mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

Justice Muazu remanded Emefiele at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

This comes four months after the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos granted him bail in the sum of N20 million.

READ MORE: Emefiele Fails To Meet N300m Bail Condition, To Remain In Prison As Court Adjourns Case Till January

The former CBN Governor is standing trial for charges brought against him by the federal government for corrupt practices while in office.

Speaking to PUNCH on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, FCT, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development.