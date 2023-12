“It’s Been A Very Great Year For Me” – Mercy Eke Emotionally Appreciates Fans, Promises To Give Out 200 Bags Of Rice

Famous BBNaija actress Mercy Eke has promised to distribute 200 bags of rice to her social media followers and expressed gratitude to her supporters for being there for her and making this year amazing.

The BBNaija All Stars contestant, got emotional when she realised how much her fans loved her and voted to keep her in the house until the finals.

In a post made on her X page, she stated that the year has been a remarkable one for her and it had all been made possible because of her fans, Mercenaries.

Mercy Eke pledged to give out 200 bags of rice to her fans across her different social media platforms.

She wrote:

“Dear Mercenaries,

By the special grace of God, It has been a very great year for me. God has been too good to me this year.

Part of the blessings I received from God is you guys. You have shown me and my brand unwavering support and loyalty over the years and this year was no different. Across all social media platforms- ,you guys have stood by me like a rock.

From the depths of my heart, I want everyone of you to know that I appreciate everything you guys do for me. Honestly speaking, there will be no Lambo without my MERCENARIES!

In the spirit of the season and as a sign of my appreciation for the love you guys have continually shown me, I will be gifting cash equivalent of a 25KG bag of rice to 200 hundred lucky winners, totalling 5 million naira.

I will choose the beneficiaries from across my followers in the aforementioned social platforms.

I know this won’t go round but accept it from me as a token of my appreciation. God willing, next year will be bigger and better.

Thank you all for making history with me this year, next year we’ll go harder.

Bless fam ❤️❤️.

Lot’s of love,

Mercy “Lambo” Eke.”