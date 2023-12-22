“Petty Dirty Industry, If They Can’t Use You, They Will Block You” – Kunle Remi

Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi, who failed to win any prizes at the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA), has denigrated his peers in the business by labelling it petty and dirty.

Kunle made this revelation in a recent message on his X account.

He claimed that if you weren’t useful in the movie business, people would unfollow or block you and that only God could make use of him.

Kunle wrote: “Petty, dirty industry if they can’t use you, they will block or unfollow you. Shiorrr..

“It’s only God I give my soul to and allow to use me anyhow and anyway. Everyone or thing that is not God can REST!

“See you in the future.. oh ye users. I still no go gree.”

