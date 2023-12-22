Peter Obi Criticizes Tinubu Over 50% Reduction In Transportation Cost

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu, over the 50% reduction in transportation fares nationwide during the Yelutide.

Recall that Tinubu had announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travelers during Christmas and New Year.

The President disclosed that the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travelers across the country during the festive season.

Reacting to the development via his X handle on Friday, Obi expressed disappointment, questioned the fate of Nigerians after the festive season is over and what happens to those who had travelled before the transportation slash announcement.

The statement partly reads: “I read the reports of the President’s approval of a 50 percent slash in the price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during this Yuletide from Thursday 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

“The news reports added that the President approved free rides for commuters on all train services within the period. If fully implemented, as reported, I consider this first-time intervention of the government, intended to help the masses, a step in the right direction.

“However, the major concern about such emergency measures is what follows afterwards. The high cost of transportation and associated hardships are all well known. The question this seasonal palliative raises is that of what happens after the festive season. Is there a sustainable policy measure to cushion the masses from the current high transportation costs? Even the current effort comes with operational challenges.

“Millions of people have already traveled bearing the brunt and huge costs of such travels. How will such people get their refunds or be compensated?

“Following the government’s announcement of a 50% discount on interstate transport fare for Nigerians, I have taken time to inquire into the implementation mechanics across different cities but I have been disappointed.

“There are obvious questions on the integrity of this intervention effort. One expects that such a policy that strives to appeal to the broad masses, especially the downtrodden, deliberate and concrete arrangements should be made, with transport companies. I pray that this is not yet another spin to curry favour in the media space after appetizing the people.