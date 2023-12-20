Yuletide Season: Tinubu Approves 50% Reduction In Transport Fares Nationwide

As part of efforts to reduce hardship and cost of transportation during the ongoing Christmas festive, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved a 50 per cent slash in price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians from Thursday, December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

The president added that train rides will be absolutely free across the nation within the above time frame.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that all the logistics on the implementation have been worked out between the Minister of Transportation and the transport unions and luxurious buses owners.

Alake said: “It is in this wise that the President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost on their travels this holiday season.

READ MORE: Why New Minimum Wage Isn’t Implemented Yet – Tinubu

“This special presidential intervention will commence tomorrow, Thursday, December 21 and it will end on January 4, 2024.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, will be working with transporters, road transport unions, the Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.”

“I can tell you that all the relevant stakeholders in that industry have been discussed with or been engaged and all the parameters laid out and the Minister of Transportation has the full details and it’s on top of the game.

“In fact, the Presidents of the various transport unions have been met…and everything is in top shape in terms of execution.”

“The initiative is for the masses. Air is luxury. The masses don’t use air transport. So they are our main target.”