Rivers Crisis: “Watch Your Back, You Don’t Know Who Wike Is” – Saidu Warns Gbajabiamila

The district head of northern traditional council in Rivers State and the chairman of the Arewa initiative for peaceful co-existence in Southern Nigeria, Musa Saidu has issued warning to the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Saidu, on Tuesday night, warned the former speaker of House of Representatives to be careful of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

He made this known while addressing the pact signed between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and Wike at the presidential villa.

Sharing his thoughts during an interview on Arise News, Saidu insisted that the governor was humiliated but would eventually end up holding on to his mandate.

Saidu said: “The former governor didn’t believe that he had left power. That was why during the election, when a lot of people came out to protest, he said no. He is the one that told us that Sim is the best and is better than him and Sim is a civil servant who has diligently served the state. So, the feud is expected, except for those that don’t know Rivers State and the former governor. It’s not today that the former governor started this. He is doing it because Nigeria is corrupt.

“There will be no two governors. It’s only one. Fubara is the governor of Rivers State and I am sorry to say this, the chief of staff in the villa, where Wike is dancing and mocking people, he should watch his back. I’m advising him. He doesn’t know Wike. That’s how he did with Jonathan. Wike has been doing what he wants and getting away with it.

READ MORE: Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara Reach Agreement After Tinubu’s Intervention

“I am not comfortable with the agreement that the governor signed; that the lawmakers will come back, the commissioners will come back. The President himself or Wike will not have accepted it. The only people that can decide Fubara’s case are the people of Rivers State. Whatever Fubara signed in the villa was under duress. They took him there to humiliate him. If Fubara is going to sign anything, he has to come back and tell Rivers people about it.