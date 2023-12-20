Hours after Wizkid got hospitalized, Tiwa Savage announces she's ill

Just few hours after Grammy Award-winning singer WizKid said he was hospitalised, Tiwa Savage has revealed she has gotten ill.

In addition to revealing pictures of her prescription drugs, the artist announced this on social media.

This is coming hours after WizKid shared photo of himself receiving drip at a health facility.

Apparently, she had visited the hospital and has received treatment from doctor who gave her some drugs for her undisclosed ailments.

She bemoaned that she already had two shows today and the sickness already made her feel weak.

“God help me o, have two shows today and I feel sooo 🤢🤧🤧🤧,” she captioned.

Netizens flooded the comment section to express their concerns.

kennedyexcel said: “All of dem needs rest too much of stress dey worry dem..”

usendollar said: “Tiwa is more Influential and richer then Beyoncé but because she’s a Nigerian we always downgrade our own! Get well soon our queen”

phoenixgold said: “Hope the drugs ain’t Fake sha. Speedy recovery”

reaalgoldd said: “Omo AA, any sore throat and flu this season ??”

realestmimi_willy wrote: “It’s flu na AA she be. This is the season”

big_dreamz stated: “What is azithromicin doing in Tiwa’s medicine . lol if you no you no . She never stop that thing”

problematic_pro wrote: “All these ones way sick from too much v enjoyment. Enjoyment won wound them”

ella_fundz_ said: “AA children how are you guys doing this period”

