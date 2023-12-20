Celine Dion Lost Control Of Some Muscles Due To Stiff-Person Syndrome – Sister

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, has disclosed a depressing update on her sister’s ongoing battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

She revealed in a recent interview that the well-known musician is currently experiencing trouble controlling some muscle movements.

During the interview with 7 Jours, Claudette expressed the family’s distress over this latest development. She also emphasized the singer’s dedication to making a comeback in the music industry.

In her words:“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’ It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know”.

A year has passed since Celine Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an uncommon neurological illness that causes excruciating muscle spasms and stiffness and generally interferes with day-to-day functioning for sufferers.

Sadly, the condition can progress and cause the affected muscles to contract, which often makes movement difficult and results in a lifeless aspect.

Due to the illness, Celine Dion was forced to postpone her much awaited Courage World Tour indefinitely. She apologized to her fans for this announcement in May 2023.

In August 2023, Claudette expressed confidence in an interview with Le Journal de Montréal about their continued hunt for effective treatments for the incurable illness.