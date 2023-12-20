I Used To Sell Recharge Cards, Pure Water – BBNaija Star Kim Oprah

Celebrity Big Brother Naija star, Kim Oprah, whose actual name is Opara Chinonso Ibinabo, has shared some of her childhood hardships.

It was disclosed by Oprah that during her time in University, she and her sister sold recharge cards and pure water.

In an interview on the Tea With Tay podcast with Taymesan, she revealed this.

“After my dad’s death, my mother was in the military. So we had to move into the barracks in Abuja to help with accommodation.

“When I went to University of Port Harcourt, my sister and I used to sell recharge cards, pure water and eggs around our side, because there was no closeby kiosk, where you could buy those things so we became the kiosk.

“Honestly, I’m just happy that I went through it because it really shaped me and made me stronger.

“I know what the hustle is, I have seen suffering. So coming out on the other side and being this person is like I understand both worlds,” Kim Oprah said.